A contractor with Theissen Target Systems measures shot groups during a calibration event on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, Sept. 25, 2023. The Marine Corps’ Program Manager for Training Systems will conduct target calibration from Sept. 25 to Oct. 27 and testing from Dec. 4-15. Two of four ranges at the Live Fire Training Range Complex will be equipped with new technology that provide more efficient and effective combat marksmanship training to support combat readiness. The live-fire location of miss and hit or LOMAH technology, replaces the human element of observing and marking targets. The calibration and testing are to ensure that the LOMAH system is working properly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 01:42 Photo ID: 8046048 VIRIN: 230925-M-GG264-1011 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 1.6 MB Location: DEDEDO, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.