    Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration [Image 6 of 11]

    Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Army PV2 Micole Adoptante, from the 368th military police company, waits for the next relay on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam Sept. 25, 2023. The Marine Corps’ Program Manager for Training Systems conduct target calibration from Sept. 25 to Oct. 27 and Dec. 4-15. This will be the first, live-fire activity at the Live Fire Training Range Complex. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    This work, Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

