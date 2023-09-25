Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration

U.S. Army PV2 Micole Adoptante, from the 368th military police company, waits for the next relay on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam Sept. 25, 2023. The Marine Corps’ Program Manager for Training Systems conduct target calibration from Sept. 25 to Oct. 27 and Dec. 4-15. This will be the first, live-fire activity at the Live Fire Training Range Complex. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

Date Taken: 09.25.2023
Location: DEDEDO, GU