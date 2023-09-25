Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 368th military police company fills a magazine on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, Sept. 25, 2023. The Marine Corps’ Program Manager for Training Systems conduct target calibration from Sept. 25 to Oct. 27 and Dec. 4-15. This will be the first, live-fire activity at the Live Fire Training Range Complex. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

