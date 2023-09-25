A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 368th military police company fills a magazine on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, Sept. 25, 2023. The Marine Corps’ Program Manager for Training Systems conduct target calibration from Sept. 25 to Oct. 27 and Dec. 4-15. This will be the first, live-fire activity at the Live Fire Training Range Complex. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 01:46
|Photo ID:
|8046040
|VIRIN:
|230925-M-GG264-1003
|Resolution:
|7742x5187
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|DEDEDO, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT