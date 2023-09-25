Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration [Image 10 of 11]

    Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Army Spc. Kimo Limes, from the 368th military police company, fires a round on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, Sept. 25, 2023. The Marine Corps’ Program Manager for Training Systems will conduct target calibration from Sept. 25 to Oct. 27 and testing from Dec. 4-15. Two of four ranges at the Live Fire Training Range Complex will be equipped with new technology that provide more efficient and effective combat marksmanship training to support combat readiness. The live-fire location of miss and hit or LOMAH technology, replaces the human element of observing and marking targets. The calibration and testing are to ensure that the LOMAH system is working properly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 01:34
    Photo ID: 8046047
    VIRIN: 230925-M-GG264-1010
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: DEDEDO, GU 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration
    Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration
    Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration
    Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration
    Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration
    Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration
    Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration
    Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration
    Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration
    Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration
    Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Ranges
    Readiness
    MCBCB
    LFTRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT