Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex Target Calibration

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with 368th military police company pack their rifles to bring to the range on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, Sept. 25, 2023. The Marine Corps’ Program Manager for Training Systems will conduct target calibration from Sept. 25 to Oct. 27 and testing from Dec. 4-15. This will be the first, live-fire activity at the Live Fire Training Range Complex. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 Location: DEDEDO, GU