2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 2

SFC Francisco Roman, assigned to Dental Health Command Central, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition perform casualty evacuation as part of Day 2 of the competition Sept. 27, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. Army medics allow warfighters to do their jobs, knowing they are in good hands if wounded. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

