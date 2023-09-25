2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 2

SFC Joshua Marrero, assigned to Dental Health Command Central, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition during the stress shoot as part of Day 2 of the competition Sept. 27, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The West Best Medic Competition recognizes Soldiers and non-commissioned officers that demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

