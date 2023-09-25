Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 2 [Image 4 of 5]

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 2

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    SFC Joshua Marrero, assigned to Dental Health Command Central, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition perform casualty evacuation as part of the during Day 2 of the competition Sept. 27, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. Combat medics help the Army achieve high survivability rates on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 16:47
    Photo ID: 8045448
    VIRIN: 230927-A-NI057-9130
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 2 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 2
    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 2
    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 2
    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 2
    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MRCWBESTMEDIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT