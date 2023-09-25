SSG Garrett Troutt, assigned to General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition perform medical evacuation during Day 2 of the competition Sept. 27, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The key to survival on the battlefield is a trained and ready force. Training, such as this competition, is the foundation of a ready and responsive medical force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8045446
|VIRIN:
|230927-A-NI057-6424
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 2 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
