2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 2

SSG Garrett Troutt, assigned to General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition perform medical evacuation during Day 2 of the competition Sept. 27, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. This competition challenges medics’ technical skills, physical and intellectual acumen and enhances their overall medical readiness skill set. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

Date Taken: 09.27.2023
Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US