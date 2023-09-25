Seven Marines, one SOFA member gain US citizenship during naturalization ceremony

Sanker Prashika, a Status of Forces Agreement member, receives a naturalization certificate from U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Hector A. Rivera, the sergeant major of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during a naturalization ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2023. During the ceremony, seven Marines and one Status of Forces Agreement member received their U.S. citizenship. Naturalization ceremonies are held when a foreign citizen completes the requirements to become a U.S. citizen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

