U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Shiyang Ni, a flight equipment technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, bows his head for an invocation during a naturalization ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2023. During the ceremony, seven Marines and one Status of Forces Agreement member received their U.S. citizenship. Naturalization ceremonies are held when a foreign citizen completes the requirements to become a U.S. citizen. Ni is a native of Yangzhou, China. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 03:47 Photo ID: 8043741 VIRIN: 230926-M-GL438-1045 Resolution: 3479x4638 Size: 2.88 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: YANGZHOU, 32, CN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seven Marines, one SOFA member gain US citizenship during naturalization ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Zachary Sarvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.