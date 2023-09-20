Seven Marines, one SOFA member gain US citizenship during naturalization ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Richard Berongan, an inventory management specialist with Marine Wing Communications Squadron 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, views a “faces of the nation '' video during a naturalization ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2023. During the ceremony, seven Marines and one Status of Forces Agreement member received their U.S. citizenship. Naturalization ceremonies are held when a foreign citizen completes the requirements to become a U.S. citizen. Berongan is a resident of Houston, Texas and is originally from Leyte, Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

