    Seven Marines, one SOFA member gain US citizenship during naturalization ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    Seven Marines, one SOFA member gain US citizenship during naturalization ceremony

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Richard Berongan, an inventory management specialist with Marine Wing Communications Squadron 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, views a “faces of the nation '' video during a naturalization ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2023. During the ceremony, seven Marines and one Status of Forces Agreement member received their U.S. citizenship. Naturalization ceremonies are held when a foreign citizen completes the requirements to become a U.S. citizen. Berongan is a resident of Houston, Texas and is originally from Leyte, Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 03:47
    Photo ID: 8043740
    VIRIN: 230926-M-GL438-1034
    Resolution: 3385x4513
    Size: 782.92 KB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seven Marines, one SOFA member gain US citizenship during naturalization ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Zachary Sarvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

