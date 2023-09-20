Seven Marines, one SOFA member gain US citizenship during naturalization ceremony

U.S. Marines and a Status of Forces Agreement member recite the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2023. During the ceremony, seven Marines and one SOFA member received their U.S. citizenship. Naturalization ceremonies are held when a foreign citizen completes the requirements to become a U.S. citizen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

