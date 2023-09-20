U.S. Marines and a Status of Forces Agreement member recite the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2023. During the ceremony, seven Marines and one SOFA member received their U.S. citizenship. Naturalization ceremonies are held when a foreign citizen completes the requirements to become a U.S. citizen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 03:46
|Photo ID:
|8043743
|VIRIN:
|230926-M-GL438-1050
|Resolution:
|5184x3888
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seven Marines, one SOFA member gain US citizenship during naturalization ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Zachary Sarvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT