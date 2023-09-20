SGT Ryan DeForest, assigned to Reynolds Army Health Clinic, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition low crawl from the lake during Day 1 of the competition Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. Army medics allow warfighters to do their jobs, knowing they are in good hands if wounded. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 21:22 Photo ID: 8043461 VIRIN: 230926-A-NI057-6108 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.25 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 1 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.