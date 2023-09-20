Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 1 [Image 7 of 11]

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 1

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    SSG Jeanluc Hollinquest, assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition prepares for land navigation event during Day 1 of the competition Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. Our Soldiers are our primary weapon systems and ensuring they remain medically ready, trained and prepared to deploy is our number one priority. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 21:22
    Photo ID: 8043457
    VIRIN: 230926-A-NI057-4629
    Resolution: 3481x5822
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 1 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2023 Best Medic

