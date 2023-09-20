2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 1

SSG Jeanluc Hollinquest, assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition prepares for land navigation event during Day 1 of the competition Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. Our Soldiers are our primary weapon systems and ensuring they remain medically ready, trained and prepared to deploy is our number one priority. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

