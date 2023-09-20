SFC Conar Carroll, assigned to Brooke Army Medical Center, competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition swim across a lake during Day 1 of the competition Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. Combat medics help the Army achieve high survivability rates on the

battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 21:22 Photo ID: 8043460 VIRIN: 230926-A-NI057-2033 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.99 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 1 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.