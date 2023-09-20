Soldiers competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition prepare for land navigation event during Day 1 of the competition Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. Medics are required to be physically fit, mentally tough and knowledgeable in a wide range of medical procedures and techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)
This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 1 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
