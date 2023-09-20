Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 1 [Image 8 of 11]

    2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 1

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Soldiers competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition line up to board a chinook during Day 1 of the competition Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The key to survival on the battlefield is a trained and ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 21:22
    Photo ID: 8043458
    VIRIN: 230926-A-NI057-9682
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.64 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 1 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2023 Best Medic

