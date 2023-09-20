2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Day 1

Soldiers competing in the 2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition line up to board a chinook during Day 1 of the competition Sept. 26, 2023, Fort Carson, Colorado. The key to survival on the battlefield is a trained and ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maliyah Williams)

