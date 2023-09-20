U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Lisa Carrington Firmin, speaks to senior leadership from the tri-base area during a luncheon at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 19, 2023. Firmin discussed the importance of leadership increasing the safety of Airmen on and off base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

Date Taken: 09.20.2023
Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
This work, USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katie Mullikin