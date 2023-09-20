U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anijah Fitzpatrick Shaw, left, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron mobility readiness journeyman, gets a book signed by U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Lisa Carrington Firmin, right, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2023. The book contains personal stories shared by military sexual assault trauma survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 09:53
|Photo ID:
|8042268
|VIRIN:
|230919-F-KM921-1420
|Resolution:
|4729x3378
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT