USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anijah Fitzpatrick Shaw, left, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron mobility readiness journeyman, gets a book signed by U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Lisa Carrington Firmin, right, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2023. The book contains personal stories shared by military sexual assault trauma survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

