USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault

U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Lisa Carrington Firmin, shares her personal story with Team Mildenhall members during a visit to raise awareness about military sexual assault trauma at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2023. The events audience included first sergeants, mental health providers, military readiness trainers and military family readiness center staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

