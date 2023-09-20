USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault

U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Lisa Carrington Firmin speaks to Team Mildenhall members during a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response all-call at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2023. Firmin shared personal experiences while serving in the Air Force, and called for Airmen to take action in creating a safe community throughout the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

