U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Lisa Carrington Firmin speaks to Team Mildenhall members during a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response all-call at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2023. Firmin shared personal experiences while serving in the Air Force, and called for Airmen to take action in creating a safe community throughout the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 09:53
|Photo ID:
|8042269
|VIRIN:
|230919-F-KM921-1602
|Resolution:
|4839x3456
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
