    USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault [Image 5 of 7]

    USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Lisa Carrington Firmin speaks to Team Mildenhall members during a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response all-call at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2023. Firmin shared personal experiences while serving in the Air Force, and called for Airmen to take action in creating a safe community throughout the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

    SAPR
    StrongerTogether
    RAFMildenhall
    BloodyHundredth
    RAFLakenheath

