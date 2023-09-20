Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault [Image 2 of 7]

    USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Lisa Carrington Firmin, facilitates break out-groups with Team Mildenhall members during a military sexual assault trauma training at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2023. The groups discussed stories and incidents of military sexual assault survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 09:53
    Photo ID: 8042266
    VIRIN: 230919-F-KM921-1254
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault
    USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault
    USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault
    USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault
    USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault
    USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault
    USAF veteran visits RAFM, shares survivor story of sexual assault

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAPR
    StrongerTogether
    RAFMildenhall
    BloodyHundredth
    RAFLakenheath

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT