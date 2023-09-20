Cope Taufan 23 Prepares for Air Operations

U.S. Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force members conduct a foreign object debris walk across a flight line in preparation for the start of air operations at RMAF P. U. Butterworth, Malaysia, during Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 22, 2023. Exercises like this further strengthen relationships with nations in the region and enhance capability as we train side-by-side with regional military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

