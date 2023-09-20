Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope Taufan 23 Prepares for Air Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    Cope Taufan 23 Prepares for Air Operations

    ROYAL MALAYSIAN AIR FORCE P. U. BUTTERWORTH, MALAYSIA

    09.22.2023

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force members conduct a foreign object debris walk across a flight line in preparation for the start of air operations at RMAF P. U. Butterworth, Malaysia, during Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 22, 2023. Exercises like this further strengthen relationships with nations in the region and enhance capability as we train side-by-side with regional military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

    This work, Cope Taufan 23 Prepares for Air Operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cope Taufan 23

