Cope Taufan 23 Prepares for Air Operations

U.S. Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force members prepare to conduct a bilateral foreign object debris walk across a flight line in preparation for the start of air operations at RMAF P.U. Butterworth, Malaysia, during Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 22, 2023. The exercise provides an opportunity for U.S. Air Force and RMAF members to work closely with one another to improve both nations’ abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Location: ROYAL MALAYSIAN AIR FORCE P.U. BUTTERWORTH, MY