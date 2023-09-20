Cope Taufan 23 Prepares for Air Operations

Capt. Alexander Hill (right), 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, Osan Air Base, South Korea, inspects a taxiway alongside a Royal Malaysian Air Force member during a foreign object debris walk across a flight line in preparation for the start of air operations at RMAF P. U. Butterworth, Malaysia, during Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 22, 2023. Cope Taufan 23 promotes regional stability through improved mutual understanding and partner relationship building. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

