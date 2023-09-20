Cope Taufan 23 Prepares for Air Operations

U.S. Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force members conduct a bilateral foreign object debris walk across a flight line in preparation for the start of air operations at RMAF P. U. Butterworth, Malaysia, during Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 22, 2023. Cope Taufan 23 is designed to advance U.S. Air Force and RMAF interoperability, allowing two nations to modernize tactics, techniques, and procedures used when conducting real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

