U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron conduct pre-flight checks on the arming pad during a no-notice fighter dispersal exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2023. The exercise strengthened the 18th Wing’s ability to swiftly mobilize airpower in response to a contingency scenario, ensuring the continued defense of Japan and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
Generate Airpower, Check: Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise
