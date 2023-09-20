Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise [Image 11 of 12]

    Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron conduct pre-flight checks on the arming pad during a no-notice fighter dispersal exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2023. The exercise tested the 18th Wing’s ability to rapidly generate airpower to defend Japan and ensure regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 03:05
    Photo ID: 8039882
    VIRIN: 230922-F-PW483-1015
    Resolution: 7760x5173
    Size: 16.58 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Generate Airpower, Check: Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    ACE
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    391st FS

