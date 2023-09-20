U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron conduct pre-flight checks on the arming pad during a no-notice fighter dispersal exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2023. The exercise tested the 18th Wing’s ability to rapidly generate airpower to defend Japan and ensure regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 03:05
|Photo ID:
|8039882
|VIRIN:
|230922-F-PW483-1015
|Resolution:
|7760x5173
|Size:
|16.58 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Generate Airpower, Check: Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise
