Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron conduct pre-flight checks on the arming pad during a no-notice fighter dispersal exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2023. The exercise tested the 18th Wing’s ability to rapidly generate airpower to defend Japan and ensure regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

