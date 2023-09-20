Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron standby while an F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to taxi to the runway during a no-notice fighter dispersal exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2023. Large-scale airpower generation exercises ensure Kadena based Airmen and assets remain postured to deter, deny and defeat any threat to regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

