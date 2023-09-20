Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise

F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron prepare to taxi during a no-notice fighter dispersal exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2023. The exercise tested the 18th Wing’s ability to rapidly generate airpower to defend Japan and ensure regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

Date Taken: 09.22.2023