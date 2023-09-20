Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise [Image 9 of 12]

    Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    F-15C Eagles assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron taxi to the runway during a no-notice fighter dispersal exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2023. The exercise showcased the rapid-response capabilities of Airmen across the spectrum of operational, maintenance and support specializations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 03:05
    Photo ID: 8039878
    VIRIN: 230922-F-PW483-1012
    Resolution: 7020x4680
    Size: 13.21 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise
    Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise
    Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise
    Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise
    Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise
    Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise
    Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise
    Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise
    Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise
    Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise
    Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise
    Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Generate Airpower, Check: Kadena ACEs no-notice exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    ACE
    67th FS
    F-15C Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT