230922-N-MJ302-1228 U.S. Navy Gunners Mate 2nd Class Kyle Szostkiewicz, from Plant City, Florida, fires a Mark 38 25mm machine gun during a live-fire training exercise on the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 22, 20230. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.23.2023 05:25 Photo ID: 8038768 VIRIN: 230922-N-MJ302-1228 Resolution: 5504x3025 Size: 3.24 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nimitz Live Fire Event [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.