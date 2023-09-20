230922-N-AB310-1018 U.S. Navy Sailors scrub the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 22, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.23.2023 05:24 Photo ID: 8038755 VIRIN: 230922-N-AB310-1018 Resolution: 4392x2756 Size: 2.43 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Scrub The Flight Deck [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.