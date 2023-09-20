Sailors Connect Couplings

230922-N-AB310-1092 U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Mario Espinoza, left, from Los Angeles, and Airman Ian Eldred, from Titusville, Pennsylvania, connect hose couplings on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 22, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

