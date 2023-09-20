Sailors Participate In Volleyball Tournament

230922-N-NX635-1231 U.S. Navy Sailors play volleyball during an MWR tournament in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 22, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

