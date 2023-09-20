230922-N-AB310-1079 U.S. Navy Airman Ian Eldred, from Titusville, Pennsylvania, connects hose couplings on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 22, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.23.2023 05:24 Photo ID: 8038757 VIRIN: 230922-N-AB310-1079 Resolution: 4942x3331 Size: 2.45 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Connects Vari-Nozzle [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.