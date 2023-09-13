U.S Air Force 35th Fighter Wing leadership stands with members of the Yokosuka Council on Asian-Pacific Studies and the Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, during their visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The YCAPS and GRIPS members visited Misawa to have a firsthand look of the base’s facilities and mission here in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 00:58
|Photo ID:
|8027102
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-TG061-1160
|Resolution:
|6603x4254
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base Hosts GRIPS Executive Vice President [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT