U.S Air Force 35th Fighter Wing leadership stands with members of the Yokosuka Council on Asian-Pacific Studies and the Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, during their visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The YCAPS and GRIPS members visited Misawa to have a firsthand look of the base’s facilities and mission here in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.18.2023 00:58 Photo ID: 8027102 VIRIN: 230911-F-TG061-1160 Resolution: 6603x4254 Size: 2.99 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Air Base Hosts GRIPS Executive Vice President [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.