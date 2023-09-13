Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Air Base Hosts GRIPS Executive Vice President [Image 3 of 5]

    Misawa Air Base Hosts GRIPS Executive Vice President

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, talks to Dr. Narushige Michishita, Graduate Institute for Policy Studies executive vice president, Gabriela Wurst Cavassa, Yokosuka Council on Asian-Pacific Studies program officer, and Jeffery Mazziota, YCAPS program director, during their visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The tour allowed the members to see what the base has to offer as well as provide answers to any questions they may have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 00:58
    Photo ID: 8027100
    VIRIN: 230911-F-TG061-1122
    Resolution: 5548x3244
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Hosts GRIPS Executive Vice President [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Air Base Hosts GRIPS Executive Vice President
    Misawa Air Base Hosts GRIPS Executive Vice President
    Misawa Air Base Hosts GRIPS Executive Vice President
    Misawa Air Base Hosts GRIPS Executive Vice President
    Misawa Air Base Hosts GRIPS Executive Vice President

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #GRIPS #YCAPS #AttackToDefend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT