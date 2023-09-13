U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, talks to Dr. Narushige Michishita, Graduate Institute for Policy Studies executive vice president, Gabriela Wurst Cavassa, Yokosuka Council on Asian-Pacific Studies program officer, and Jeffery Mazziota, YCAPS program director, during their visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. Michishita visited Misawa Air Base, touring facilities to learn more about its mission prior to speaking at the Misawa City’s Community Conversation seminar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.18.2023 00:58 Photo ID: 8027101 VIRIN: 230911-F-TG061-1153 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.84 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Air Base Hosts GRIPS Executive Vice President [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.