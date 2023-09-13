Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base Hosts GRIPS Executive Vice President [Image 2 of 5]

    Misawa Air Base Hosts GRIPS Executive Vice President

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Barr, 35th Fighter Wing acting command chief, talks to Dr. Narushige Michishita, Graduate Institute for Policy Studies executive vice president, during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The tour allowed the members to see what the base offers as well as provide answers to questions that they had. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    This work, Misawa Air Base Hosts GRIPS Executive Vice President [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #GRIPS #YCAPS #AttackToDefend

