Misawa Air Base Hosts GRIPS Executive Vice President

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Barr, 35th Fighter Wing acting command chief, talks to Dr. Narushige Michishita, Graduate Institute for Policy Studies executive vice president, during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The tour allowed the members to see what the base offers as well as provide answers to questions that they had. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 00:58
|Photo ID:
|8027099
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-TG061-1090
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
