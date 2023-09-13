Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles

    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles

    GUAM

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Airman Allon Lapaix 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Crapse, noncommissioned officer in-charge of Flight Support Element with the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, strategizes maintenance plans on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 11, 2023. The 36th LRS vehicle maintenance flight advocated to Pacific Air Forces for $1.4 million to repair 160 vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Guam
    vehicle maintenance
    Andersen AFB
    36 wing
    Mawar

