36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles

U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Crapse, noncommissioned officer in-charge of Flight Support Element with the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, strategizes maintenance plans on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 11, 2023. The 36th LRS vehicle maintenance flight advocated to Pacific Air Forces for $1.4 million to repair 160 vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

