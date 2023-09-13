U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, vehicle maintenance flight, service a truck on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 11, 2023. The 36th LRS vehicle maintenance flight advocated to Pacific Air Forces for $1.4 million to repair 160 vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 21:26 Photo ID: 8026972 VIRIN: 230911-F-YQ442-1012 Resolution: 5030x3347 Size: 1.03 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.