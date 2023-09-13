Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles [Image 1 of 5]

    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles

    GUAM

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Airman Allon Lapaix 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, vehicle maintenance flight, service a truck on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 11, 2023. The 36th LRS vehicle maintenance flight advocated to Pacific Air Forces for $1.4 million to repair 160 vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 21:26
    Photo ID: 8026972
    VIRIN: 230911-F-YQ442-1012
    Resolution: 5030x3347
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles
    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles
    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles
    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles
    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    vehicle maintenance
    Andersen AFB
    36 wing
    Mawar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT