U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, vehicle maintenance flight, service a truck on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 11, 2023. The 36th LRS vehicle maintenance flight advocated to Pacific Air Forces for $1.4 million to repair 160 vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 21:26
|Photo ID:
|8026972
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-YQ442-1012
|Resolution:
|5030x3347
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT