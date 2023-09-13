36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, vehicle maintenance flight, service a truck on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 11, 2023. Post typhoon, the vehicle maintenance flight processed two thousand parts requests and coordinated with 45 local and stateside vendors returning 370 vehicles to be fully mission capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

