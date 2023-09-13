36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles

After Typhoon Mawar hit Guam, May 24, 2023, units on Andersen Air Force Base had to overcome many challenges.



Typhoon Mawar was a category 4 typhoon that caused significant damage to Andersen AFB and it made it difficult for units, like the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance flight, to do their jobs due to the added workload of repairing the damages the typhoon created.



“Our main function as vehicle maintenance is to support the base,” said Senior Master Sgt. Erika Reese, 36th LRS vehicle maintenance flight superintendent. “We support in various ways like transportation of personnel, transportation of equipment, supporting projects and ensuring vehicles are safe and serviceable for the customer.”



Post typhoon, the vehicle maintenance flight processed two thousand parts requests and coordinated with 45 local and stateside vendors returning 370 vehicles to fully mission capable.



“The biggest challenge for us was time,” said Tech Sgt. Ryan Mayden, 36th LRS vehicle maintenance critical vehicles section noncommissioned officer in charge. “Essentially just making sure we’re staying on track with everything else that was with vehicle maintenance as well as working on vehicles that were still coming in, and also dealing with damages from the typhoon.”



The flight liaised with six units to build and implement 14 safety programs leading to the correction of 141 overdue vehicle nuclear compliant safety inspections.



“We were here taking care of the fleet with half of our personnel because a lot of the Airmen had to take care of their families during the storm recovery.” said Reese.



During storm recovery, the 36th LRS vehicle maintenance flight advocated to Pacific Air Forces for $1.4 million to repair 160 vehicles.



“I just want to say these Airmen do amazing things,” said Reese. “Besides maintaining the mission, we’re standing up this flight.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 21:26 Story ID: 453627 Location: GU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles, by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.