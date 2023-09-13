The 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, vehicle maintenance flight, repair a government owned vehicle on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 11, 2023. Post typhoon, the 36th LRS vehicle maintenance flight received an overload of vehicles to maintenance, due to damages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 21:26
|Photo ID:
|8026975
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-YQ442-1037
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT