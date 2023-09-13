Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles [Image 4 of 5]

    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles

    GUAM

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Airman Allon Lapaix 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, vehicle maintenance flight, repair a government owned vehicle on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 11, 2023. Post typhoon, the 36th LRS vehicle maintenance flight received an overload of vehicles to maintenance, due to damages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 21:26
    Photo ID: 8026975
    VIRIN: 230911-F-YQ442-1037
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles
    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles
    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles
    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles
    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    36th LRS received $1.4 million to repair vehicles

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    vehicle maintenance
    Andersen AFB
    36 wing
    Mawar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT