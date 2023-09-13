Christina Johnston breaks the finish line tape to win the women’s half-marathon Sept. 16, 2023, during the annual Air Force Marathon at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Johnston won the event with a time of 1 hour, 22 minutes, 35 seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)Christina Johnston breaks the finish line tape to win the women’s half-marathon Sept. 16, 2023, during the annual Air Force Marathon at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Johnston won the event with a time of 1 hour, 22 minutes, 35 seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8026860
|VIRIN:
|230916-F-JW079-1540
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 U.S. Air Force Marathon [Image 10 of 10], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
