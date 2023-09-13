Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 U.S. Air Force Marathon [Image 9 of 10]

    2023 U.S. Air Force Marathon

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Katie Ruhlman approaches the finish line of the Air Force Marathon on Sept. 16, 2023, at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Ruhlman won the women’s full marathon with a time of 2 hours, 47 minutes, 57 seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 15:18
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 U.S. Air Force Marathon [Image 10 of 10], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

