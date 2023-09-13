2023 U.S. Air Force Marathon

Katie Ruhlman approaches the finish line of the Air Force Marathon on Sept. 16, 2023, at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Ruhlman won the women’s full marathon with a time of 2 hours, 47 minutes, 57 seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
|09.16.2023
|09.17.2023 15:18
|8026866
|230916-F-JW079-2066
|3000x2400
|2.33 MB
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|1
|0
