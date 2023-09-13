Christina Johnston breaks the finish line tape to win the women’s half-marathon Sept. 16, 2023, during the annual Air Force Marathon at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Johnston won the event with a time of 1 hour, 22 minutes, 35 seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 15:18 Photo ID: 8026861 VIRIN: 230916-F-JW079-1541 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 2.03 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 U.S. Air Force Marathon [Image 10 of 10], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.